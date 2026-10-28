“I acted like a patronizing senior toward Gain, didn’t I?”... Seo In-young takes a swipe at herself, recalling how her life “went downhill”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Seo In-young opened up about how her outlook on acting like a patronizing senior had changed, referring to her past conflict with Brown Eyed Girls’ Gain.

On the 27th, Seo In-young candidly discussed changes in her values, including her past conflict with Gain, on Salon Drip, a show on the YouTube channel TEO.

That day, Seo In-young told Jang Do-yeon, who was born in 1985 and is one year younger, “Let’s be friends. It’s fine. Speak casually.” When Jang looked puzzled, Seo said, “I don’t care about forms of address. I used to care about seniority and junior status,” adding, “I acted like a patronizing senior toward Gain, didn’t I?” as she recalled the past.

“I used to have a lot of major blowups on my own,” she said. “After that big blowup back then, my life changed after I hit rock bottom. My life changed before and after the big blowup, and before and after the divorce.”

Seo In-young had faced plenty of controversy over senior-junior relations, including after videos surfaced of her advising juniors about their attitude when they gave a slight nod. But there was another reason she singled out Gain.

The conflict with Gain that Seo In-young mentioned first surfaced during an appearance on MBC’s “Golden Fishery–Radio Star” in 2015. Gain said Seo In-young had spoken informally to Narsha, who had concealed her age early in her career, and that Seo’s way of speaking did not change even after she learned Narsha’s age later. This led to rumors of a rift between the two.

At the time, Seo In-young escalated the controversy by posting on social media a message taking aim at Gain’s remarks, saying, “I think there are seniors and juniors here, and there are rules.”

More than a decade later, last March, Seo In-young spoke on her YouTube channel about her old post taking aim at Gain, admitting, “It’s so embarrassing to look at now.” She also mentioned that she had not properly apologized to Gain at the time, and explained that they have since reconciled and are now close friends.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.