Kim Ji-min, wife of Kim Jun-ho, can’t hide her baby bump even in all black: “A prenatal date with ‘Doo-rup’”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Kim Ji-min drew attention by showing off her slender figure and sophisticated fashion sense, even with just two months to go before giving birth.

On the 28th, Kim Ji-min posted several photos and videos on her personal account with the caption: “A date for just the two of us with Jeong-min unni, who lives in the neighborhood!! Big-spender unni says she’ll buy me something delicious! Even a bouquet for prenatal bonding! My first-ever sweet espresso. It’s the whole package, isn’t it! #Doo-rupPrenatalDate”

In the photos, Kim Ji-min is enjoying a relaxed café date with an acquaintance who lives in her neighborhood. She completed a chic yet sophisticated look with sunglasses and an all-black outfit from head to toe. In particular, she drew attention with such a slender figure that it was hard to believe she was an expectant mother just two months from giving birth.

Rather than reveal her rounded belly, Kim Ji-min also naturally concealed it with an outfit with a relaxed silhouette. Her comfortable yet stylish fashion sense stood out, and she completed a chic outing look with sunglasses.

Kim Ji-min described the get-together as a “prenatal date,” expressing her excitement as she approaches childbirth. She drew attention as she spent time as an expectant mother, sharing small moments of happiness with an acquaintance amid her busy daily life.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho after they went public with their relationship, and she is currently pregnant. She is due to give birth in February next year.

Reporter Kim Sohee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.