Shim Jin-hwa takes drastic action as husband Kim Won-hyo keeps expanding his businesses: “We separated our finances; I set my income aside”

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Shim Jin-hwa revealed why she and her husband, Kim Won-hyo, began managing their income separately.

A video titled “How Couples Fight and Make Up (with Shim Jin-hwa)” was released on the 28th on the YouTube channel Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin’s Geuraejjyeo.

Kim Ji-seon told Shim Jin-hwa, “Your husband is never home,” referring to Kim Won-hyo, who had ventured into several businesses. Shim said, “My husband flew to Busan again today. This is getting ridiculous,” and said Kim Won-hyo was extremely busy with his businesses.

Shim Jin-hwa went on to explain, “I didn’t know he’d take on this much. Since my husband said he enjoyed it, I put up with him taking on businesses even though it wasn’t about making money, and took drastic measures. We completely separated our finances!”

When Kim Won-hyo expanded his businesses using money the couple had earned together, Shim Jin-hwa set her own income aside so he couldn’t touch it, and had him run the businesses using only the money he earned.

Shim Jin-hwa was pleased that Kim Won-hyo’s businesses were going well. She said, “Since he keeps starting new ventures, if we use both our incomes to fund the businesses, there might be nothing left. I leave all the money I earn untouched and let him do what he wants. Seeing that he still hasn’t asked me for money, I guess he’s doing well. He’s worked hard at it for five years, and now it’s starting to get a response.”

Meanwhile, Shim Jin-hwa and Kim Won-hyo married in 2011 and have no children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.