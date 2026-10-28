Jung Woong-in’s 20-year-old daughter—did she grow up this beautiful?... Aspiring actress with picture-perfect looks

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] Se-yoon, Jung Woong-in’s eldest daughter, who is preparing to become an actress, captured attention with her striking resemblance to her mother.

On the 28th, Jung Woong-in’s wife posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “Our princess is so pretty ♥.”

The photo shows Jung Woong-in’s wife shopping with their eldest daughter, Se-yoon. The mother and daughter are taking a selfie to remember the day, smiling brightly with their faces pressed together. Jung Woong-in’s wife showed off her remarkably youthful looks, while Se-yoon also drew attention with her well-defined features—so like her mother’s—and her lovely aura.

In 2014, Se-yoon appeared on MBC’s “Dad! Where Are We Going?” with her father, Jung Woong-in. Her doll-like looks earned her the nickname “Korea’s Suri Cruise,” and she became much loved.

Last July, Se-yoon made headlines when she shared an update on her preparations to become an actress through the YouTube channel of married couple Seo Hyun-chul and Chung Jae-eun.

On the 13th, Jung Woong-in appeared on “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup” and, speaking about Se-yoon’s career plans, said, “It didn’t work out last year. She’s preparing now,” revealing that Se-yoon was preparing again to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

Meanwhile, Jung Woong-in married Lee Ji-in in 2006, and they have three daughters.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.