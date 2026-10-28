Seo In-young makes bold ‘no-fee’ declaration with zero event bookings: ‘I’ll even go to Y University’s festival for free’

[Jung An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Singer Seo In-young expressed her enthusiasm while talking about university festivals, saying, “I’d even go for free.”

On the 28th, a video titled “Seo In-young and her younger sister finally set off on a trip to show filial devotion” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.”

Seo In-young shared an update that day, saying, “I ate so much up in the mountains while filming ‘Sandokgi’ that I’m hungry now. I hiked and ate, hiked and ate.” She then confessed, “I’ve let it go. I don’t have a weight-loss goal anymore.”

Seo In-young also drew attention when she said, “My goal this time is Y University’s festival,” adding, “I’d even go for free.”

When the production team asked, “So you haven’t had a single event since Waterbomb?”, Seo In-young candidly replied, “I got inquiries, but none of them came through.” She then speculated, “I guess my manager quoted too high a fee,” prompting laughter when the caption “Manager, let’s be realistic about where we stand” appeared.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.