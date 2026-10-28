“Was I the one who set that schedule?” More recordings of Hey Jini and former employee released as controversy rages despite rebuttal to “labor exploitation” claims

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kids’ content creator Hey Jini has come under fire over allegations of labor exploitation involving former employee A, and additional recordings of the two have been released.

On the 28th, a video titled “Unnie! Did I make you do that? More Hey Jini recordings... Why her close friend of eight years shed bitter tears” was posted on the YouTube channel Respect Lee Jin-ho.

The recording captures a dispute between the two over a workers’ compensation claim. Hey Jini told A, “What started this was that, even though we had been looking out for you, you didn’t talk to us. Even when we said we’d help, you came to the company without saying a word and told the employees, ‘Make a statement with this information [about the workers’ compensation claim],’ ‘Revise this information,’ and, showing them something, ‘Write it like this.’ You were the one who said that, not us.”

She continued, “You worked hard, and honestly, you did it for us and for me, so that everyone could do well. We were grateful for that, and despite everything, we still wanted to help you. But while we were looking into it too, the details of your workers’ compensation claim came in.”

A asked, “Are you saying that because I wrote a [workers’ compensation] statement without telling the company, that became a problem and you treated me the same way?” Hey Jini retorted, “No. Even so, we tried to help a lot. In the statement you wrote, you said we oppressed you in every way and made you that way. Did you really write it because that’s what you think? You said that wasn’t true either.”

A claimed, “The part about how I’d been asking you to hire someone else since early 2018, and had to keep working late by myself to keep to that schedule, was all left out. Is the company’s position that, because it didn’t oppress me, I had no choice but to make that statement?” Hey Jini said, “Unnie, who set that schedule? Me? No. I told you over and over, too: ‘Even if we took time off like that, even if we didn’t post that much, it wouldn’t be a big deal for us.’ And you said you wanted the statement written this way, too.”

The discussion also touched on the 4 million won offer from Hey Jini’s side. Hey Jini said, “You seemed to need money, so we wondered what to do and whether we should pay you. So I went to see you and brought it up. What did you say?” A replied, “I said it would be better to receive workers’ compensation in case it happened again.”

Hey Jini said, “That’s right. You said you wouldn’t, so we let it go. We also wanted to write things in a positive way. But looking at your statement, you definitely didn’t write anything favorable about our company. If you wrote it favorably, you wouldn’t get workers’ compensation, would you? It all says, ‘The company forced me and made me do everything, so I had no choice.’ How could we acknowledge that?”

Hey Jini admitted, “I wanted you to discuss the workers’ compensation claim itself with us.” A countered, “You knew I was preparing to file a claim, but you never said a word about it. You said you’d talk to a labor consultant so I could get help if I needed it, but you never once said you wanted us to work on it together from the start.”

Earlier, former employee A of Kidsworks, which is run by Hey Jini, claimed they had worked there for two years on an annual salary of 20 million won without overtime pay, and had been diagnosed with panic disorder and depression as a result. A later said the workers’ compensation claim was approved and that the company had offered to pay 4 million won instead of having them file a claim.

Hey Jini’s side later issued a statement saying, “The former colleague worked for a little over a year, from September 2017 to December 2018, and then took a leave of absence. In May of the following year, they voluntarily resigned of their own accord. We paid their salary without issue, then raised it by 25% and paid a bonus.” It also said, “We repeatedly asked them to rest, and told them it was fine to pause their work schedule if it was affecting their health. We also helped with the rental deposit for a home near the company.” The statement continued, “Our company did not interfere with the workers’ compensation application. Respecting the former colleague’s wish to apply at the end of 2018, we introduced them to an independent certified labor consultant,” denying the allegations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.