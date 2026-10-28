Did Lee Min-jung take the styling criticism into account? She shares a dress-fitting photo: “Hard to decide”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Min-jung revealed her deliberations over choosing a dress, amid reactions that the fit of the dress she wore at a recent event was disappointing.

On the 28th, Lee Min-jung posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “Dress fittings are always fun, but hard to decide.”

The photo shows Lee Min-jung during a dress fitting. With her hair neatly tied back, she exuded elegant charm, adding a striking touch to her fresh, delicate look with a dazzling necklace. She then tried on dresses in various colors and designs, one after another, to see which styles suited her. Throughout the process, she drew attention by showing off her slender figure and pulling off several dresses perfectly.

Earlier, Lee Min-jung attended an anniversary event for a jewelry brand held on the 22nd, where she appeared in a tube-top dress with corset details. At the time, some reactions described the styling as disappointing.

Against this backdrop, Lee Min-jung drew attention by sharing dress-fitting photos and saying, “Dress fittings are always fun, but hard to decide.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.