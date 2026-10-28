“This face is 49?” Magician Choi Hyun-woo shows off wrinkle-free “baby skin”

[Lee Ga-eun, Sportschosun] Magician Choi Hyun-woo showed off his youthful looks, which have not changed despite being 49.

On the 28th, a video titled “Why doesn’t Choi Hyun-woo age? Revealing my 20-year skincare favorites & night routine!” was posted on Choi Hyun-woo’s YouTube channel, “Choi Hyun-woo.”

That day, Choi Hyun-woo said he would share the second installment of his secrets to looking young, following the previous video. “The response was so good. It feels a bit awkward to say this myself, but I’m almost 50,” he said, drawing attention.

He then showed himself washing his face. After removing his makeup with a cleansing balm, he double-cleansed and used a face towel instead of a regular towel to dry his face. “If you rub your face hard with a towel, it damages your skin,” he said. He also shared a useful tip: “When your skin is prone to dryness and sensitivity, it’s better to use products that suit you than to use a lot of different products. It’s important to stick to one or two and keep your skin barrier strong.”

After finishing his face wash and skincare routine, Choi Hyun-woo said, “When I get a good night’s sleep and wake up, I feel like I’ve just been born.” His skin, shown in close-up, caught the eye with its firm, wrinkle-free appearance.

Meanwhile, Choi Hyun-woo was born in 1978 and is 49 years old this year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.