Seo In-young opens up about her family history: Her parents divorced when she was in third grade... “They wouldn’t let me see my biological mother”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young opened up about the hurt she experienced as a child because she was unable to see her biological mother.

On the 28th, a video titled “Seo In-young and her younger sister finally set off on a trip to show filial devotion” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.”

That day, Seo In-young opened up about her complicated feelings at the time, saying, “When I was in middle school, I thought it was because of my dad and stepmother that I couldn’t see my biological mother.”

Seo In-young’s parents divorced when she was in third grade. Her father later remarried, and he and her stepmother raised Seo In-young and her younger sister.

She confessed, “Of course, I knew my stepmother was trying, too, but I couldn’t hate her, and my feelings were complicated. I just hated everything. I hated the world, and there were times I wondered why I had been born.”

Seo In-young said she sometimes spent time at an arcade near her home because she didn’t want to go inside, returning home at dawn. Her stepmother, recalling that time, shed tears as she said, “I searched for her with her younger sister all night long.”

Her stepmother recalled, “At first, Grandma said she shouldn’t see her biological mother until she became an adult, in case she might be unsettled as she grew up. But I missed my parents even when I was 20; how could she not miss hers at such a young age? I told Grandma, ‘That’s not right. You have to let her see her at least once a month.’”

Seo In-young recalled her difficult childhood, saying, “That hurt me,” and remembering how hard it was not to see her biological mother.

Seo In-young then spoke sincerely about the stepmother who raised her: “There were definitely times when I hated her, but that wasn’t all I felt, and I never expressed that either. I want to express my affection for her even now. Mom, you’re so steadfast, and I really respect you as a woman.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.