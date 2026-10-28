‘Backbiting controversy’: Oksun of Season 31 quit her job over ‘pregnancy and STD’ rumors and lived in hiding... ‘I did nothing but cry’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Oksun of Season 31 of ‘I Am Solo’ revealed that she suffered greatly after the show aired, facing malicious comments and rumors that even led her to quit her job.

On the 28th, Oksun shared on her social media a text message someone had sent her.

The sender apologized to Oksun, saying, “First of all, I was the one who posted the malicious comments online. Honestly, I didn’t think you’d see them, and after seeing the comments, I also wrote something hurtful in a moment of anger.”

The sender continued, “The police contacted me today. I can’t focus on work, and I thought I should apologize first. I’m sorry. I wrote those things without thinking, and only today did I realize that a single line of text could even cost someone their life or hurt them.”

The sender appears to have been sued after posting malicious comments about Oksun. Oksun responded angrily, “Because of the thoughtless things you typed to mock me, I quit a job I’d been going to just fine, hid away for months, and did nothing but cry in my room until morning. Don’t send me things like this. Is that answer enough?”

Oksun had previously said she was facing rumors after appearing on ‘I Am Solo’ and announced that she would take legal action. On the 27th, she stated, “I have never been pregnant, had an abortion or miscarried. I have never planned to get married, nor have I ever received an expensive ring as a gift or been proposed to,” and, “I have never met anyone of the opposite sex through a dating app. The allegations related to STDs and the claims that I had promiscuous relationships when I was a flight attendant are also untrue.”

Meanwhile, during the broadcast of ‘I Am Solo’ on SBS Plus and ENA, Oksun was embroiled in a backbiting controversy after discussing Soon-ja with Young-sook and Jeong-hee while Soon-ja was absent. Oksun later apologized for the controversy and stopped posting on social media, but recently resumed activity.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.