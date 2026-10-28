Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung’s 2-year-old son gives an unexpected answer to a question about a second baby: “Did you come out with the door open?” “Closed!”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian couple Lee Eun-hyung and Kang Jae-joon burst out laughing at their son Hyeon-jo’s honest answer.

On the 28th, Kang Jae-joon posted a video on social media of a conversation between his wife, Lee Eun-hyung, and their son, Hyeon-jo, along with the caption, “Hyeon-jo, is that true?”

In the video, Lee Eun-hyung asked her son Hyeon-jo, “Hyeon-jo, did you come out of Mommy’s tummy with the door open? Or closed?”

The question has recently been trending on social media. If a child answers, “I came out with it open,” it is taken to mean that the child will have a younger sibling.

Hearing his mother’s question, Hyeon-jo answered firmly, without hesitation: “Closed!” Taken aback by the unexpected answer, Lee Eun-hyung’s eyes widened, while Kang Jae-joon, who was watching, also burst out laughing.

Lee Eun-hyung playfully responded to Hyeon-jo’s answer, “Then your younger sibling won’t come out because of you~,” bringing even more laughter. Her son’s innocent and honest reaction made viewers laugh, too.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun-hyung married comedian Kang Jae-joon in 2017, and the couple welcomed their son, Hyeon-jo, in August 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.