69-year-old Kang Seok-woo thrilled to welcome first grandson, a carbon copy of his handsome son: “My son had a son”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kang Seok-woo was overcome with emotion as he held his first grandchild in his arms.

On the 28th, Kang Seok-woo posted several photos along with a message on his social media: “Ah! My son has had a son. I can still vividly remember 5 a.m. on November 23, 1991, when I met my son at that hospital... Time has passed, and a wonderful gift has arrived.”

The photos showed the grandchild’s birth card and the tiny, adorable baby, bringing out their irresistibly endearing side. There were also photos of his son and daughter-in-law, both of whom drew attention with their good looks.

Kang Seok-woo also shared a photo created to predict what his grandchild would look like, saying, “It seems like he might look similar to the predicted face.” Actor Lee Min-jung congratulated him, saying, “Wow. Congratulations so much.”

Kang Seok-woo has a son and a daughter, and his son got married last year. In 2015, Kang appeared alongside his son on the SBS variety show “Take Care of My Dad.” His son graduated from Yonsei University’s Department of Business Administration and also made headlines for looking like Jung Yong-hwa of CNBLUE.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.