“Japanese only when it’s just the two of us”: Lee Ji-hoon’s wife Ayane on how she’s raising her 2-year-old daughter bilingually

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ayane, singer Lee Ji-hoon’s wife, shared her distinctive approach to teaching Japanese to her daughter Rui, along with her parenting principles.

On the 28th, Ayane gave an honest response on social media to a question about how she teaches Japanese to her daughter Rui.

Ayane began by saying, “I think a child’s temperament is quite important. I also considered her temperament before I started reading Japanese books to her or speaking to her in Japanese in earnest.”

She explained, “Rui isn’t afraid of failure, so she readily repeats unfamiliar words and says them aloud. Some children, on the other hand, are afraid of failing and may take time to start speaking in a bilingual environment.” She added, “When her Korean was beginning to take off, at around 18 months, I took a short break from Japanese. Now I’m actively teaching it again.”

Ayane had previously shared an update on her daughter’s Japanese-language learning last July. At the time, she said, “These days, when she and her mom are alone, they speak only Japanese. It’s amazing that she understands right away, even though it’s only been a few days.” She added, “She’s started to understand about 65% of what I say and repeat it. I was once again amazed by her ability to adapt.”

She said her own mother was the reason she decided to teach Japanese to her daughter. Ayane admitted, “My mother came to Korea recently, but she couldn’t communicate with her granddaughter at all,” adding, “I felt bad that they don’t get to see each other often and couldn’t even talk, so I decided to teach her Japanese.”

Ayane married singer Lee Ji-hoon, who is 14 years older than her, in 2021, and they welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024. After two miscarriages and four embryo transfers, she announced that she was pregnant with her second child and received many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.