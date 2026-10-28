Jung Kyung-mi’s English academy a huge hit, with a surge in students waiting to enroll... Yoon Hyung-bin volunteers as a househusband

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Jung Kyung-mi shared an update on her English musical academy, which now even has students waiting to enroll, and expressed her special affection for it.

On the 28th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Yoon Hyung-bin’s One Fun Man ONE FUN MAN,” titled “From the Nation’s Fairy to Academy Director?! I Went Along with My Wife and Tried Being a Househusband for a Day.”

In the video, Yoon Hyung-bin visited the English musical academy run by his wife, Jung Kyung-mi, and asked, “I heard that all the classes are full—is that true?” Jung replied with a laugh, “There’s a waiting list.” Yoon said, “That makes sense. At home, sitting or standing, all you think about is our kids,” praising his wife for pouring her passion into running the academy. He went on to say, “The older guys around me who run businesses tell me, ‘Your wife is better than you, so support her and you be the househusband,’” drawing laughter.

Jung replied, “I’m just spending cozy time with the kids at a small academy, while my husband works on such a huge scale that I couldn’t do what he does.” She added, “This is just right for me. I’m so happy,” expressing her satisfaction.

Recalling when Jung started running the academy, Yoon said, “I casually said, ‘Running an academy will be harder than you think. How about just doing broadcasting?’ Then I saw her suddenly show her claws, and I haven’t brought up business since.” Jung explained, “I was thinking, ‘You do it too, so why won’t you let me?’”

Jung added, “Now that a year and six months have passed, I’ve gotten much more used to it, and even more parents are supporting the academy.” She continued, “The main thing is to make sure the children are safe. I’m happiest when I’m working,” expressing her affection for running the academy.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.