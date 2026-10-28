60-year-old Kim Ye-ryeong after cancer surgery poses for sweet couple photos with Jae Hee, 14 years her junior—the age gap is hard to tell ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Ye-ryeong, hailed as the ultimate ageless beauty, created a romantic, couple-like atmosphere with fellow actor Jae Hee.

Kim Ye-ryeong appeared on TV CHOSUN's 'Perfect Life,' which aired on the 28th.

That day, Kim Ye-ryeong drew attention from the moment she appeared, showing off couple photos with Jae Hee, who is 14 years her junior. Now 60, Kim left viewers impressed with her youthful appearance, which made it hard to guess her age.

But behind her glamorous appearance was the pain of deteriorating health. Asked about her health, she opened up: "I have so many concerns about my health. You really can't take your health for granted. Since 2021, I've had surgery under general anesthesia once a year."

She went on to explain: "In 2021, a stomach tumor I was having monitored grew to twice its size, so I had surgery to remove the submucosal tumor. Six months later, an ovarian cyst was discovered, and I had surgery under general anesthesia. A year after that, I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer."

Speaking about the early symptoms of thyroid cancer, she said: "I tend to become sensitive when I'm working on a project. I thought I was tired because I wasn't sleeping well, and didn't think much of it. I thought the stiffness in my shoulders and muscle aches were also due to fatigue. I didn't realize something was wrong with my body."

Kim Ye-ryeong was born in 1966 and is 60 this year. Her son-in-law is former baseball player Yoon Suk-min, who was once the Kia Tigers' star pitcher.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.