G-Dragon kneels to make a public proposal... The recipient turns out to be Daesung: “We’re still newlyweds”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer G-Dragon amused viewers by surprising Daesung with a proposal and handing him a rose.

On the 28th, a video titled “G-DRAGON - From PARIS to LONDON” was posted on the YouTube channel “OfficialGDRAGON.”

The video showed G-Dragon and Daesung enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Paris, where they had traveled for BigBang’s world tour.

G-Dragon said, “This tour is fun,” adding, “Every show is funny. Things you never expected come up. That’s chemistry. If you do it for 20 years, you can pull it off.” He praised the unique chemistry BigBang had built over 20 years of working together.

At one point, G-Dragon suddenly stepped outside during the meal and returned holding a rose. “I’m going to confess. I’m going to confess my feelings to her,” he said, approaching Daesung with the rose hidden behind his back.

G-Dragon then even got down on one knee in front of Daesung and handed him the rose. Daesung beamed and said, “Oh, I actually accepted it,” then added, “You’re a real romantic.” G-Dragon struck a pose as if it were no big deal and said, “That’s the kind of man I am,” making everyone laugh.

A staff member said that restaurant patrons who saw G-Dragon and Daesung together began to suspect the nature of their relationship, prompting laughter.

G-Dragon joked, “I haven’t proposed during the 20th anniversary yet. I just made a public proposal.” Daesung shot back, “We’re still newlyweds,” making everyone laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.