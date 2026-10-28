“Surgery would be dangerous”: Kim Jung-hwa shares update on You Eun-sung, who is battling a brain tumor

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Jung-hwa expressed her deep affection for her husband, You Eun-sung, who is battling a brain tumor.

A video of Kim Young-ran, Lee Kyung-jin and Ahn So-young visiting the cafe run by Kim Jung-hwa was released on the YouTube channel “Real Actresses” on the 28th.

When Lee Kyung-jin said that after battling cancer, she had moved on from a life of comparing herself to others, Kim Jung-hwa opened up: “My husband is young, too, but a brain tumor was found three years ago.”

She continued, “For now, it’s just being kept stable. They say it would be dangerous if he had surgery. So I’ve been living and praying that he won’t have to undergo surgery. He still hasn’t had surgery and is doing well. He looks fine, too, and we’re doing well together,” sharing You Eun-sung’s current condition.

Ahn So-young said, “So that’s how you’re living such a beautiful life,” and Kim Jung-hwa smiled, saying she was living each day with a grateful heart.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-hwa married singer You Eun-sung in 2013, and they have two sons. You Eun-sung was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023 and received an outpouring of support after revealing, “Today, I was finally diagnosed with brain cancer. But strangely, the cancer cells aren’t growing; they’re just sitting still in my head, so they say I don’t need surgery. I think I can keep monitoring it while living in a way that avoids stress.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.