'93-Year-Old Working Designer' Jin Tae-ok Stuns with Her Unbelievably Youthful Looks: 'I Stay Healthy with Swimming and Tea' (You Quiz)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Fashion designer Jin Tae-ok, who goes to work every day even at 93, has shared her distinctive philosophy on work and her secrets to staying healthy.

Fashion icon Jin Tae-ok appeared on the tvN variety show 'You Quiz on the Block,' which aired on the 28th.

Jin Tae-ok was the first Korean designer to make it to Paris Fashion Week and was named one of the 500 figures in the global fashion industry. A pioneer who ushered in the era of ready-to-wear fashion in Korea, she is also known as a role model for supermodels such as Lee So-ra and Hong Jin-kyung.

That day, Jin Tae-ok shared her philosophy on what she considers 'style.' She said, “In my everyday life, I can't pay attention to fashion,” adding, “‘Style’ isn't something you achieve by dressing stylishly. It's what's inside; it's an expression of that person's life itself. Style just comes naturally.”

Jin Tae-ok, who is still working as a designer at 93, surprised viewers by revealing that she still goes to work every day at 10 a.m.

Still active at 93, Jin Tae-ok also revealed her secrets to staying healthy. “I swim twice a week. I walk 500 meters and swim 500 meters,” she explained, adding, “I also drink warm tea. It helps me manage my mental health, too.”

Above all, what continues to drive her is her passion for design. Jin Tae-ok said, “I live a busy life. I keep thinking, ‘I have to hurry back and design.’”

When host Yoo Jae-suk asked, “Don't people around you tell you to stop working and rest now?”, Jin Tae-ok answered firmly. “Then that would be the day I die. I even tell my children, ‘Please don't tell me not to work,’” she said, leaving a deep impression.

Her 67-year-old daughter, who currently helps with her mother's work, also nodded and said, “My mother is someone who never takes even one step outside her own perfect world.”

Even at 93, Jin Tae-ok goes to work every day and stays true to her own world, once again demonstrating her unwavering philosophy on work and life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.