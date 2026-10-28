♥ Kim Woo-bin tried to stop him, too... Shin Min-a was “even more nervous” during Lee Kwang-soo’s shouting incident at the Blue Dragon Series Awards (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Shin Min-a opened up about a moment when she felt nervous at an awards ceremony because of her husband, Kim Woo-bin, and her close friend, Lee Kwang-soo.

Actress Shin Min-a appeared on the tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 28th, and revealed what she experienced at the 2026 Blue Dragon Series Awards, held in July.

Yoo Jae-suk brought up what happened at the awards ceremony and asked, “Kwang-soo was next to me from the moment Shin Min-a came on. That must have been really hard for you, right?”

Recalling how she went onstage as the grand prize recipient at the time, Shin Min-a said, “From the time my husband, Kim Woo-bin, was nominated for an award at the ceremony, I had a feeling Kwang-soo would do something. And I was even seated next to him.”

She added, “The stage where the awards were presented was so close to the audience. I was really nervous because I thought those two might do something.”

When Shin Min-a appeared, Lee Kwang-soo cheered loudly and made his presence felt. Kim Woo-bin seemed embarrassed and tried to stop Lee Kwang-soo, even covering his face with his hand.

“Since I had to present the award by myself, I had to read the script alone, too, and my nerves were at their peak. Sure enough, things got chaotic,” Shin Min-a said, adding, “I was so grateful, but even more nervous.”

She also confessed, “I was so nervous that I tried not to make eye contact, but because I was tense, I kept looking at my husband.” At the time, Shin Min-a’s fixed gaze at Kim Woo-bin during the presentation also drew viewers’ attention.

Shin Min-a married actor Kim Woo-bin in December 2025. She is set to appear before viewers in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, which will be released on November 4.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.