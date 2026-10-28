Go Woo-ri’s sudden pregnancy... Cho Hyun Young on group activities being put on hold: “I want to sue”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Cho Hyun Young expressed regret, saying Go Woo-ri’s pregnancy had disrupted RAINBOW18’s activities.

On the 28th, a video titled “Cho Hyun Young Visits to Sue Pregnant Go Woo-ri (ft. Nadallen)” was posted on the YouTube channel “A-jjilhan Geunyang Cho Hyun Young.”

That day, Cho Hyun Young visited Go Woo-ri, who was due to give birth soon, at her home. Go Woo-ri, heavily pregnant, greeted her. As they talked, when the subject of Cho Hyun Young’s wedding funds came up, Go Woo-ri expressed regret, saying, “She doesn’t have any money right now. I feel bad about it.” Here’s what happened: the two had been planning to resume group activities as RAINBOW18, but they couldn’t because Go Woo-ri unexpectedly became pregnant.

“Honestly, I shouldn’t say this to a pregnant woman, but I really want to sue her,” Cho Hyun Young said, referring to HRS’s recent successful activities. “We’re the originals, but the very ones who kicked things off now have one member pregnant, so our activities...” She trailed off.

Apparently, there was also a clause prohibiting pregnancy. Go Woo-ri confessed, “I started the activities without taking them too seriously. When they were over, I thought, ‘Well done! The pregnancy ban is over,’ and decided I should try IVF.” Cho Hyun Young pulled a long face and said, “I wasn’t taking it lightly, and we didn’t make much money during our activities.”

Cho Hyun Young continued, “We said we should try working in China together, so we went there. At one point, we came back to Korea briefly, and during the break, she said she wanted to try IVF.”

Go Woo-ri also shared Cho Hyun Young’s reaction at the time, saying, “I’d heard that succeeding on the first try was statistically like winning the lottery, so I tried it just for the experience—but I got pregnant right away. When I told her the news, she said, ‘Was getting pregnant that easy?’ and then congratulated me.”

Cho Hyun Young added, “I really want to say something, but when I see the baby in her belly, I think, ‘Maybe you were meant to be born.’ I can’t wait for her to give birth,” prompting laughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.