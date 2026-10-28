'First wedding anniversary' Kim Woo-bin: “Shin Min-a was a great source of strength during my battle with nasopharyngeal cancer”... A moving confession (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Shin Min-a shared an update on her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Kim Woo-bin, and opened up about their sweet newlywed life after dating for 10 years.

Actress Shin Min-a appeared on the tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 28th, and candidly opened up about her newlywed life with her husband, Kim Woo-bin.

Shin Min-a, who held what was called the “wedding of the century” last December, was asked about her plans for their first wedding anniversary. “We don’t have any plans yet. We’ve both kept working on projects without taking a break since getting married, so we haven’t made any special plans for our first anniversary yet,” she said.

The two first met on the set of an advertising shoot in 2014, then became an official couple in 2015 after publicly acknowledging their relationship.

But in 2017, just two years into their relationship, Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, facing an unexpected ordeal. Shin Min-a quietly stayed by his side and cared for him, and after two years and six months of treatment, Kim Woo-bin made a healthy return in 2019.

At the time, Kim Woo-bin also expressed his gratitude, saying, “Not once did I think, ‘What if I can’t overcome this illness?’ (My wife) was a tremendous source of strength.”

After standing by each other through a long 10 years, the two finally saw their relationship culminate in marriage in 2025.

When MC Yoo Jae-suk asked, “What changed the most before and after getting married?”, Shin Min-a replied, “I’ve gained a gentle sense of comfort. It feels like I have someone who’s always on my side.” Smiling, she added, “When people around me say, ‘You look more at ease,’ it makes me feel that my heart has become much more at ease.”

Yoo Jae-suk agreed, saying, “Rather than ‘I’m so happy I could go crazy,’ this kind of gentle sense of comfort is what’s truly wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a is set to return to the small screen in the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress, which will be released on November 4.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.