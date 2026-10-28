Yook Joong-wan Turned Down a Building for 850 Million Won, Now Worth 4 Billion Won... “I Was Scared, So I Didn’t Buy It” (“Radio Star”)

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun] Singer Yook Joong-wan said, “I tore up a 4 billion won lottery ticket,” prompting curiosity about the story behind it.

Lee Gye-in, Yoon Taek, Yook Joong-wan and Kim Min appeared as guests on MBC’s “Radio Star,” which aired on the 28th.

That day, when asked about reports that he had “torn up a 4 billion won lottery ticket,” Yook Joong-wan said, “When I lived in a rooftop apartment in Mangwon-dong, I got along really well with the neighbors.”

He continued, “When they heard I was getting married, the neighbors came to see me. They said, ‘You don’t have a house, do you?’ and introduced me to land in Mangwon-dong. They showed me a prime property that wasn’t listed for sale, hoping to sell it to me cheaply.”

He recalled, “An elderly man who owned the building where my rooftop apartment was also came by and said, ‘This is really cheap. I’ll let you have it for 850 million won. You should definitely buy it.’ I had 300 million won in cash, and he even explained how I could get a loan.” But Yook Joong-wan confessed, “I didn’t know anything about investing, so I was scared and turned it down.”

Yook Joong-wan said, “A building that cost 850 million won is now worth around 4 billion won,” unable to hide his regret.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.