Shin Min-a: “Kim Woo-bin says I’m prettiest now, even when I gain weight”... gushes about her doting husband (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Shin Min-a shared behind-the-scenes details of her affectionate exchanges with her husband, Kim Woo-bin, as well as sweet moments from their newlywed life.

Actress Shin Min-a appeared on the 28th on the tvN variety show “You Quiz on the Block” and spoke candidly about the simple yet sweet newlywed life she shares with her husband, Kim Woo-bin.

That day, when asked what she most often says to her husband, Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-a replied, “A package arrived,” sending the studio into laughter. She added, “I tell him, ‘So many packages have arrived, so please unpack some of the boxes.’” Host Yoo Jae-suk strongly agreed, saying, “That’s right. You have to remove the shipping labels and tape, then sort everything for recycling.” Shin Min-a joked, “There’s no one at home, but the packages just keep piling up.”

What Kim Woo-bin often says to Shin Min-a was also revealed. “Kim Woo-bin compliments me a lot,” she said, hesitating shyly before admitting, “He often tells me, ‘You look pretty.’”

Shin Min-a proudly spoke of her husband’s devoted affection, saying, “Even when I can see that I’ve gained weight or that I’m really not looking my best, he tells me, ‘You’re the prettiest I’ve ever seen you.’” Yoo Jae-suk was impressed: “That’s amazing. It’s lovely to see spouses often expressing that kind of devotion to each other.”

Shin Min-a expressed her deep affection for Kim Woo-bin, saying, “I think the feeling of being loved itself makes me truly happy.”

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a married actor Kim Woo-bin in December 2025, and the couple are enjoying their sweet newlywed life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.