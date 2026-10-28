♥ “What my husband Kim Woo-bin envies most”... Shin Min-a’s surprising physique: naturally “muscle-gifted” (You Quiz)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Shin Min-a shared her unusual athletic constitution and fun everyday life with her husband, Kim Woo-bin.

Actress Shin Min-a appeared on tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 28th, and opened up about her surprising health and fitness secrets and her constitution.

Shin Min-a, who said she doesn’t usually follow a special diet, piqued viewers’ curiosity when she was asked about how much she usually exercises and replied, “You might be surprised by how I look when I bulk up.”

She said, “I tend to build muscle right away, even with just a little strength training,” adding, “That’s something my husband, Kim Woo-bin, is really envious of. My muscles start popping out after just a few days of working out.”

She went on to explain, “If you gain muscle while you still have some body fat, that’s real ‘bulking up,’ isn’t it? So I mainly do moderate exercise that suits me, such as stretching and walking,” drawing laughs.

MC Yoo Jae-suk, hearing this, couldn’t hide his admiration, saying, “She has what you might call great muscle quality—a natural constitution that makes the effects of exercise show up right away.”

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a tied the knot with actor Kim Woo-bin in December 2025.

Shin Min-a is set to return to the small screen in Disney+’s original series The Remarried Empress, which will be released on November 4.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.