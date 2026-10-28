Yook Joong-wan’s seven-year broadcasting hiatus was due to panic disorder... “Fear so severe I couldn’t perform” (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Yook Joong-wan confessed that he had suffered from panic disorder for seven years and been plagued by such intense fear that it was difficult for him to sing onstage.

Lee Gye-in, Yoon Taek, Yook Joong-wan and Kim Min appeared as guests on MBC’s Radio Star, which aired on the 28th.

That day, Yook Joong-wan opened up, saying, “I’ve been experiencing panic attacks for seven years. The fear was so intense that I couldn’t sing the first line onstage,” and, “So I cut off contact with everyone around me.”

He recalled meeting a shaman, saying, “Back then, whenever I got offers to appear on TV or YouTube, I really didn’t want to do them. I happened to meet a shaman, and though I hadn’t said anything, they said, ‘You must have been suffering from hwabyeong.’”

He added that the shaman had even guessed how many years he had suffered from panic attacks, saying, “They told me that my grandmother and grandfather were right on both my shoulders then. They said they were praying for me to do really well.”

Yook Joong-wan said, “The shaman told me, ‘Your grandmother and grandfather will help you, so do what you want.’ After I met the shaman, things started going well, including appearance offers and performances. My YouTube views are doing well, too.” He added, “I’m currently making content that takes me around the country,” sharing an update on what he has been up to. Listening to him, Lee Gye-in drew laughs by saying, “Give me the shaman’s contact information.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.