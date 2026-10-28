Lee Ji-hoon’s wife Miura Ayane has her 2-year-old daughter taking four extracurricular classes... An update five months after the ‘over-the-top parenting’ controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hoon’s wife, Miura Ayane, shared details of her daughter Rui’s extracurricular classes and gave fans a glimpse into her distinctive parenting routine.

On the 27th, Miura Ayane held a “Ask Me Anything” session with fans through her social media.

That day, when a fan asked, “What extracurricular classes is Rui taking these days?”, Miura Ayane listed the classes she is currently taking: “Shichida (flash cards), Gymboree (physical education), Hihihoho (sensory activities), and a cultural center (ballet at the moment).”

She added, “That’s all she’s doing. I’m planning to make some changes little by little before she turns three. There are a few classes I’d like her to try.”

Miura Ayane’s meticulous approach to parenting is once again drawing attention in light of her past actions, which sparked controversy over ‘over-the-top parenting.’

Earlier, when candy was found in her daughter’s bag last May, Miura Ayane posted that she was shocked because her baby was still on a no-salt diet, sparking controversy over her publicly calling out the daycare.

At the time, she explained, “A no-salt diet is the mother’s choice, and I’ve never forced it on anyone.” However, a video of her feeding her daughter spicy jjambbong resurfaced, prompting criticism that it contradicted her ‘no-salt parenting.’ Later, as criticism mounted that she had infringed on a teacher’s right to rest on weekends while disclosing their text messages, she eventually posted a lengthy apology.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hoon and Miura Ayane married in 2021 and welcomed their first daughter, Rui, after undergoing IVF. They received many congratulations after announcing they were expecting their second child.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.