Kim Min says people have been trespassing at Dongducheon home since its reveal on I Live Alone: “Cars drive into the yard” (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kim Min revealed that people have been showing up at the Dongducheon home featured on MBC’s I Live Alone.

Lee Gye-in, Yoon Taek, Yook Joong-wan and Kim Min appeared as guests on MBC’s Radio Star, which aired on the 28th.

That day, Kim Min spoke about the home where Kim Min currently lives: “It belongs to the mother of someone I know. It became vacant after she passed away. I moved in because I could be by myself there and rehearse.”

Earlier, Kim Min drew attention on I Live Alone by powering the home with a generator and doing various repair work personally.

Kim Min said, “When I lived abroad, I did various jobs, and there was a time when I lived in a car. Back then, I charged up at a library, used my laptop, and went to a shower facility to wash. I used Wi-Fi wherever I could get a signal.” Kim Min added, “Living that way, I don’t feel uncomfortable.”

But the broadcast brought unexpected inconveniences. Kim Min said, “So many people come to that house. Cars drive in, but if there’s someone there, they turn around and leave.” Kim Min added, “I took precautions with security, but they still found out about it.”

On the 2nd, Kim Min showed a life that was the very picture of a wild man in a 90-year-old home in Dongducheon on I Live Alone. The day-to-day scenes of living close to nature—including generating electricity with a generator and repairing the house personally—drew viewers’ interest.

But after the broadcast, some people raised claims that the house looked different from the street-view imagery captured last July. They also raised various suspicions, saying it seemed odd to run a generator despite a utility pole standing in front of the house.

In response, I Live Alone denied the claims of fabrication, saying, “As shown on the broadcast, the house is indeed where Kim Min actually lives. The production team did nothing at all to separately prepare the house or stage the situation for filming.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.