“A Trip to Japan on Unemployment Benefits?” Kang Leo Sparks Controversy After Refusing Young People’s Request for a Photo

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Chef Kang Leo has sparked controversy in online communities after sharing an anecdote about turning down a photo request from young people who had traveled to Japan on unemployment benefits.

Kang Leo recently appeared on the YouTube channel Human Story, where he recounted working 18 hours a day while studying in London before talking about Korean young people he had met on a previous trip to Japan.

“There were some guys next to me who had come to have fun after receiving unemployment benefits,” he said. “They were talking like, ‘How much did you get? I hear you can get more,’ and it made me angry.” He continued, “But later they were like, ‘Oh? Chef, could we take a picture with you?’ So I said, ‘I’ll take one if you get a job.’ I was angry because they were out having fun with taxpayers’ money.”

Unemployment benefits are a system that helps ease the financial burden on workers enrolled in employment insurance after they lose their jobs while they prepare to return to work. However, the system has come under scrutiny as cases of repeated and fraudulent claims have been uncovered, contrary to its original purpose.

Kang Leo added, “People are saying that everything is difficult now and there’s no way forward, but why is there nothing to do? Go to a pork-bone soup restaurant and see how much work there is. If you don’t have a job, they’ll tell you to come work here. What job is easy?”

After the anecdote became known through news reports, people began debating in YouTube comment sections and online communities whether Kang Leo’s anger was justified.

Some have agreed with Kang Leo, pointing to fraudulent claims—which have become a social issue—and the use of the money for travel instead of job-seeking.

Others argue that it is excessive to cast suspicion on people receiving unemployment benefits based on a few cases of fraud.

Those who disagree with Kang Leo’s view point out, “Unemployment benefits are funded by taxes paid by the workers themselves, so there is absolutely nothing wrong with traveling using that money.”

Some also criticized him, saying, “Young people who worked hard and then lost their jobs may use legitimate unemployment benefits to travel, but he treated them as benefit fraudsters based on a brief conversation.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.