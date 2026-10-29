Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin’s sweetheart, abruptly halts her ‘hip’ blog that caused a stir... Why it’s been inactive for a year (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Shin Min-a has revealed the surprising reason she has been away from her personal blog for a year, after it attracted attention for its distinctive sensibility.

Actress Shin Min-a appeared on the 28th on tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block, where she candidly shared the story behind starting her blog and the practical challenges she faced.

When host Yoo Jae-suk said, “These days, everyone’s doing a lot of YouTube, but I hear that you started a blog and actually seem even more ‘hip’ because of it,” Shin Min-a candidly replied, “Honestly, I did it to look hip,” sending the studio into laughter.

Shin Min-a went on to say, “At first, I worked really hard. I thought the posts might feel too cloying if they were too long, so I tried to keep them as simple as possible.”

Her blog featured glimpses of her daily life alongside a witty, friendly post that read, “Hello. I’m Shin Min-a. I’ve started a blog. The first photos I’m posting are from a trip. I hope you enjoy them. Let’s get started!” The post caught people’s attention.

Shin Min-a explained why she started the blog, saying that her photo gallery usually contained only pictures of mountains, the sky, birds and flowers. “I’ve taken lots of photos like that for a long time, but after taking them, I don’t really look at them. I thought it would be nice to leave them on my blog, if for no other reason.”

But her stint as a hip blogger with a distinctive aesthetic didn’t last long. Shin Min-a said, “I mainly posted travel photos, but even that wasn’t easy. When I tried to make it fun, it took longer to choose photos, and I had to think about the captions too.”

Shin Min-a eventually admitted that the pressure had led her to take a break from blogging, saying, “So I’ve been taking a break for a year. I haven’t been able to update it.” Her confession made Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a married actor Kim Woo-bin in December 2025, and the couple are continuing their newlywed life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.