'Queen of Chinese Cuisine' Chef Jung Ji-sun Hid Her Pregnancy Until She Was Four Months Along: “Afraid of Losing Her Job” (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Chef Jung Ji-sun, known as the “Queen of Chinese Cuisine,” opened up about the fear of a painful career break and the hardships she faced in the kitchen during her pregnancy and childbirth.

The preview for next week, shown at the end of the episode of tvN’s entertainment program You Quiz on the Block, which aired on the 28th, featured Chef Jung Ji-sun, the “Queen of Chinese Cuisine,” commanding the kitchen with a determination hotter than fire, drawing attention.

That day, Chef Jung Ji-sun surprised everyone with the shocking revelation, “Even when I was at the postpartum care center, I went out to work.”

Chef Jung Ji-sun recalled, “I went out to work and came back with my body still swollen.”

Asked why she had pushed herself so hard, Chef Jung Ji-sun candidly and sadly confessed, “I was afraid I’d lose my job the moment I got pregnant, so I kept my pregnancy a secret for about four months.”

She recalled the reality of the kitchen in those days, when she felt overwhelmed and deeply distressed, saying, “Everything was a wall,” which evoked sympathy.

Meanwhile, Jung Ji-sun married CEO Lee Yong-woo, whom she met at a restaurant, and has a son born in 2014.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.