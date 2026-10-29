Lee Jong-suk spotted in Busan, praised for his “next-level” looks in person... Tells male fan who says “I want to look like you”: “Actually, I go to the dermatologist”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Lee Jong-suk revealed the secret behind his striking looks in person, honed through regular exercise and dermatological care.

A video titled “What it was like to meet Lee Jong-suk in person, leaving Busan residents stunned” was posted on Ha Ji-young’s YouTube channel on the 28th.

In the video, Lee Jong-suk was the focus of enthusiastic attention from Busan residents and showed off his striking looks in person. Residents who met him at the scene showered him with praise, and attention also turned to how he maintains his appearance.

A fan said, “As a fellow man, you’re someone I look up to. I want to look like you,” and asked about his grooming routine. Lee Jong-suk replied, “It varies a bit by season and quarter for me, too,” explaining that his routine differs depending on the time of year.

“I work out about four times a week,” he added, explaining that he keeps in shape through regular exercise.

He also candidly shared his skincare secret. Lee Jong-suk admitted, “I actually go to the dermatologist regularly.” He pointed to regular dermatological care as the secret to maintaining clear skin without a single blemish.

But when the fan heard that consistent care, rather than any special trick, was the key, the fan expressed disappointment, saying, “So you really have to be born with it after all.” Lee Jong-suk warmly reassured the fan, saying, “You look great already,” bringing a warm feeling to the scene.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.