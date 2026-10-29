“Oppa, don’t worry about the honeymoon”... Solbi, engaged to Lee Kyu-han, bills Song Eun-i for “Italy expenses” (VIVO)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Solbi revealed her honeymoon plans with her fiancé Lee Kyu-han, leaving Song Eun-i, head of the production company behind the variety show Pursuing Old Encounters (hereafter “OManchu”), flustered.

On the 28th, a video titled “OManchu’s First Couple! Everything About Soon-to-Be Newlyweds Solbi and Lee Kyu-han! We Asked Them Ourselves” was posted on the VIVO YouTube channel.

That day, Solbi amused viewers by recalling a promise the production staff made when she appeared on OManchu. She said, “When we first filmed, they said, ‘If you get married through this show, we’ll send you on your honeymoon.’ It was broadcast.”

Song Eun-i, head of OManchu’s production company, responded by bowing her head and looking flustered.

Unfazed, Solbi added, “So back then, we said, ‘Let’s go on an overseas trip.’”

When Song Eun-i said, “Why is your memory so good?” and looked uncomfortable, Solbi delivered the final zinger.

She revealed that she had told Lee Kyu-han, “Oppa, don’t worry about our honeymoon. We have Eun-i unni,” sending the set into fits of laughter.

They also discussed their honeymoon destination. Asked which country she wanted to visit, Solbi said, “Wasn’t I a Roman princess?” and named Rome, Italy, as her preferred destination. She went on to share specific plans to visit southern Italy and Sicily as well.

Kim Sook suggested nearby destinations such as Hong Kong, and Song Eun-i mentioned Japan, but Solbi had made up her mind. When Song Eun-i expressed concern about the situation in Europe, Solbi replied, “I heard April is really nice in Italy. I’ve researched everything,” showing just how thoroughly she had prepared.

Meanwhile, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han are set to marry next April. The two met through the dating variety show OManchu last year and later became a couple. They officially announced their wedding plans on the 15th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.