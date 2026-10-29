Hong Seo-beom’s failed real estate investment revealed amid son’s affair controversy: “Bought a penthouse for 1.6 billion won, but...”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] TV personality Kim Gu-ra spoke about singer Hong Seo-beom’s financial losses.

On the 26th, a video titled “Economic Stories to Listen to While Lying in Bed, Kim Gu-ra Economic Research Institute: Full Version” was released on the YouTube channel GreeGura.

When the conversation turned to the Siksa-dong area of Ilsandong-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, which had emerged as a newly affluent neighborhood, Kim Gu-ra brought up Hong Seo-beom. “Hong Seo-beom bought a penthouse back then. It had no interior finishing—just the frame. It was nearly 100 pyeong and cost around 1.6 billion won, but he did all the interior work himself and ended up taking a really big loss,” Kim said.

He added, “He also bought a commercial property, but various problems arose with Goyang City, and he suffered financial losses while he was in Ilsan.”

Meanwhile, Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung came under fire early this year amid an affair controversy involving their son, identified as A. B, who had been in a de facto marital relationship with A, claimed that they met A through an acquaintance in 2021 and married in 2024, but that conflict arose when A had an affair just one month into the pregnancy. B also claimed not to have received child support and said that, although B informed Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung about the affair, they stood by. Hong Seo-beom and Jo Gap-kyung later bowed their heads, saying, “We deeply apologize to the public for the disappointment and distress caused by the recently reported divorce lawsuit involving our son. Through our son’s legal representative, we will firmly urge him to promptly fulfill his obligations under the first-instance ruling, including child support and compensation for emotional distress.”

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal in a damages lawsuit B had filed against A over the breakdown of their de facto marriage. As a result, the lower court’s ruling—that B must pay A 30 million won in compensation for emotional distress and 800,000 won in monthly child support—was finalized.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.