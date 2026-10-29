“Looks Like the Sons’ and Dogs’ Names Got Switched”... Hwang Jung-eum’s Surprising Naming Twist: Wang-sik, Gang-sik → Yebin, Yejun

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum has shared her busy daily life, and the unusual names of her two sons and pet dogs in the video are drawing attention.

On the 28th, a video titled “The Day a Mom of Two Sons Faced the Morning Rush” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel, “Hwang Jung-eum.”

After waking up, Hwang Jung-eum looked out into the yard and called, “Yebin, Yejun,” as she looked after her two dogs. She then spent a busy stretch getting her two sons ready for school.

After driving the children to school, she took the dogs out for a walk. Because it was difficult to walk both at once, Hwang Jung-eum walked them separately, one at a time. “Yejun is much stronger than Yebin,” she said, before getting busy again.

Some viewers focused on the names of her two sons and her dogs, commenting on the video, “It seems like the names of the sons and the dogs have been switched,” “The names are unusual and fun,” and “The dogs’ names are prettier.” Her sons are named Wang-sik and Gang-sik, while the dogs are Yebin and Yejun, making the pairing seem to reverse the usual names for people and pets. The names “Yejun & Yebin” were also shown in front of the dogs’ faces in the thumbnail, prompting some viewers to say it was confusing and making people laugh.

Hwang Jung-eum previously said that her ex-husband chose their sons’ names, while she chose the dogs’ names.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married businessman and former professional golfer Lee Young-don in 2016. They had two sons together, but divorced last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.