Seo In-young relied on her younger sister, unable even to use an ATM: “She took care of everything from when we were young”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young recalled how she relied on her younger sister, saying, “I couldn’t even use an ATM.”

On the 28th, a video titled “The School-Day Memories Seo In-young and Her Sister Shared for the First Time in Front of Their Stepmother” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.”

In the video, Seo In-young asked her younger sister, “Was there anything difficult about living as a celebrity’s younger sister?” Her sister answered candidly, “You were kind of like a baby by the water, so it wasn’t easy having to look after you all the time.” Hearing this, Seo In-young recalled, “That’s right. Back then, I couldn’t even use an ATM.”

Her younger sister then said, “I cried when you went to the bank. I was so proud of you for going by yourself.” She meant that she was very proud to see her older sister, whom she usually had to look after, return after taking care of her banking on her own.

“That’s right. It felt like my younger sister raised me,” Seo In-young said, expressing her gratitude. “My younger sister has taken care of everything for me since we were young.”

Her younger sister also expressed her affection for her older sister. “I’m so glad I have an older sister. Now that I’m older, I realize how nice it is to have a sister and not be alone,” she said, candidly admitting, “When I was young, I did think, ‘This is a little tiring.’”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.