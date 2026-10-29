Kangnam Rescues Tourist Who Fell into Water in Guam Cave... Lee Si-eon's Urgent Shout: “Grab Them”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Kangnam rescued a tourist who had fallen into the water in a cave in Guam.

On the 28th, a video titled “Guam Travelogue” was posted on the YouTube channel “Insaeng 84.”

In the video, Kian84 travels to Guam with actor Lee Si-eon and Kangnam, and visits a cave in the forest with a guide. The three get ready to explore the cave by changing their shoes. Another tourist heads inside wearing the slippers they came in.

Afterward, Lee Si-eon, Kian84 and Kangnam admire the cave’s mysterious scenery, exclaiming, “It’s so beautiful.” The farther they go into the cave, the deeper the water gets, and Kangnam shows off his swimming skills as he looks around underwater. Kian84 follows him into the water.

Just then, a voice suddenly cries out in alarm. A tourist who had entered the cave earlier wearing slippers has been startled by the deep water and is flailing around. Seeing this, Lee Si-eon calls to Kangnam, “Kangnam, grab that person!”

Kangnam immediately swims over to the tourist and helps them. He then checks on the tourist and asks, “Are you okay?” The tourist explains what happened: “I’m sorry. Suddenly, my feet couldn’t touch the bottom.” Lee Si-eon says, “We were even more startled,” as he calms down after the fright.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.