Lee Kye-in hit by food theft at his 400-pyeong country home... Unexpected culprit caught on CCTV ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Kye-in opened up about being helpless against a professional thief while living in the countryside in Namyangju.

Lee Kye-in, Yoon Taek, Yook Joong-wan and Kim Min appeared as guests on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Radio Star, which aired on the 28th.

That day, when asked, 'I hear you've recently been helpless against a professional thief while living in the countryside in Namyangju,' Lee Kye-in opened up: “Security is tight. They keep taking the food I’ve stored for myself. It’s impossible not to get chills.”

He continued, “When summer comes, I have to collect 50 eggs at a time. I made a nest under a Zelkova serrata,” explaining, “When I looked the next morning, there wasn’t a single egg left. I thought I’d have to catch the culprit on CCTV.” The egg thief, identified on CCTV, turned out to be a crow.

Lee Kye-in said, “There’s a utility pole in front of my house, and a crow glares at me from there. It’s like, ‘Why didn’t you put out the eggs?’”

Yook Joong-wan, who was listening, said, “Crows come back for revenge if you chase them away,” and added, “A crow kept pecking at pigeons and magpies, so I chased it away with a stick, and then it started following my daughter around.” Jang Do-yeon chimed in, “They say if you actually torment a crow, it comes back with friends to get revenge a few years later.”

Hearing this, Lee Kye-in candidly said, “I’ve been mean to them before. When no one was passing by, I threw a stone at a crow on a utility pole. Do you think the crow would remember that too?” His remark sent the studio into fits of laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.