'Gave Birth at 47': Han Da-gam Unveils Her 26-Day-Old Son, a ‘Born Handsome’ Boy, for the First Time: ‘He Looks Like Mom’ (‘The Return of Superman’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Da-gam has revealed for the first time her 26-day-old son, who looks just like her.

At the end of the episode of KBS 2TV’s ‘The Return of Superman’ aired on the 28th, viewers saw Han Da-gam give birth and meet her son for the first time.

Han Da-gam gave birth to a son on the evening of September 22. Her son, Juwon, arrived on planet Earth with a loud cry. Finally meeting the son she had waited so long for, Han Da-gam could not take her eyes off him and shed tears, overcome with emotion.

Juwon then headed home at 26 days old and met his family. He caught people’s attention because he looked just like Han Da-gam as a young child. Han Da-gam’s parents held their grandson in their arms, unable to take their eyes off him, and smiled, saying, “He looks like his mom” and “He’s handsome.”

The happy moment was short-lived. As Han Da-gam was enjoying a leisurely meal with her family, the sound of the baby crying startled her, and she headed to the room. But Juwon, held in his mother’s arms, would not stop crying, and Han Da-gam, looking unsure what to do, got her first taste of the realities of parenting as a new mom.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020. She received many congratulations after giving birth to a son last September at the age of 47.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.