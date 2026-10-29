KIM JAE JOONG to take legal action after all... Chinese organizer still hasn’t issued refunds three weeks after fan meeting canceled

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer KIM JAE JOONG is set to take legal action after all.

His agency, Incode, said on the 28th, “We sincerely apologize for the situation in which ticket refunds and compensation have not been handled smoothly since the event was canceled.”

It added, “We take seriously the organizer’s delays and failure to issue refunds, and are pursuing legal action on the matter to minimize harm to fans and protect the artist’s rights and interests.”

KIM JAE JOONG was scheduled to hold a fan meeting in Qingdao, China, on the 3rd. However, the fan meeting was canceled without a specific reason. His side said on the 5th, “The fan meeting scheduled for the 3rd could not go ahead as planned. We are checking the situation with the organizer and continuing discussions on follow-up matters, while coordinating toward an amicable resolution.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.