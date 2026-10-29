From BigBang's Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Rosé to 2NE1's CL: Why are YG alumni returning to Teddy at The Black Label?

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The Black Label, founded by producer Teddy Park, is discussing an exclusive contract with 2NE1's CL.

The Black Label said on the 28th, “Discussions are underway about an exclusive contract with CL.”

Teddy Park and CL's connection dates back to 2009. As 2NE1's main producer, Teddy created hit songs such as “Fire,” “I Don't Care,” “I Am the Best” and “Come Back Home,” shaping the group's musical identity. CL's singular aura added to that, completing 2NE1's distinctive identity. Teddy also produced CL's solo song “The Baddest Female,” bringing out her signature confident girl-crush appeal.

In several interviews, CL often referred to Teddy as “an inspiring leader and a pillar of emotional support.” Their discussions about an exclusive contract are based on that musical trust.

Fans' anticipation grew at the prospect of CL and Teddy reuniting.

Understandably, Teddy is someone who understands and draws out an artist's signature color better than anyone. There is already precedent: YG artists such as BigBang's Taeyang and BLACKPINK's Rosé reunited with Teddy, rediscovered their own musical colors and released megahits.

What's more, Teddy has established global management and production systems at The Black Label, backed by a formidable team of producers. If CL, who has been working independently, joins The Black Label—with its robust creative system—she will have an environment where she can focus entirely on making music.

In other words, Teddy and CL coming together is significant not simply as a move to a new agency, but as the reunion of a golden K-pop combination. Interest is growing in whether their reunion will come to fruition.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.