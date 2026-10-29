'80-year-old' Guillaume's mother flew for 24 hours, but language barrier with granddaughter brings her to tears ('The Return of Superman')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Guillaume's mother eventually broke down in tears in the face of an invisible barrier between her and her granddaughter.

Episode 641 of The Return of Superman, broadcast on Wednesday the 28th, was titled “Welcome to The Return of Superman” and featured MCs Kim Jong-min and Ralral. The episode was directed by Kim Young-min.

Lea spent a love-filled time with her grandmother, who had come from Canada. The grandmother, who is 80 this year, traveled all the way to Korea to see Lea, undeterred by the long journey of at least 24 hours. As her grandmother read her a storybook, Lea listened intently, smiling all the while. She adorably asked her to read more, saying, “S'il vous plaît (please),” showing her sweet side as a granddaughter.

Lea also turned into a tiny chef and helped prepare breakfast for her grandmother and dad. “I’ll cut the octopus for you,” she said, eagerly taking on the task of preparing it. She also chopped vegetables with a child-safe knife and even made a salad of her own. Watching Lea happily enjoy a meal made by three generations brought a smile to her grandmother’s face.

Lea then took her grandmother to experience a traditional Korean sauna in a hanok. She sampled all the sauna’s treats, including cold noodles, sikhye (sweet rice drink) and roasted eggs, showing off her skills as a little foodie fairy. Her grandmother smiled warmly and said, “Lea eats everything so well,” unable to take her eyes off her granddaughter’s impressive mukbang. Lea’s sweet time with her grandmother warmed viewers’ hearts.

Meanwhile, the grandmother’s unexpected tears moved viewers. She had so much she wanted to talk about with Lea, but in the end, the invisible language barrier brought her to tears. Her heartfelt wish to make more memories with the granddaughter she came to have later in life brought tears to viewers’ eyes.

Meanwhile, Young K of DAY6 revealed that his whole family were fans of Haru and appeared as her music teacher for a day. Their heart-thumping, beat-matched chemistry brought smiles.

“Not just me—my parents are huge fans of Haru, too,” Young K said, bringing a bundle of gifts for Haru. But Haru unexpectedly burst into tears. “There were so many things I wanted to do with Haru today. What do I do now? Can I even hold Haru’s hand?” Young K said worriedly, but carefully set about winning Haru over. He started by bringing Haru’s favorite snack, rice puffs, as a tribute, and even gave her a children’s drum set.

Haru’s eyes lit up at the drum Young K had given her. Gripping the drumsticks in her tiny hands, she played a rhythmic beat, drawing admiration. Young K brought out his guitar, saying, “Haru’s got talent. Want to play together?” When Young K picked up the guitar, Haru exclaimed, “Wow!” and waved her hands excitedly, kicking her high-spirited mode into gear. As if signaling the start of their jam session, Haru struck the drums with her sticks and shouted, “Go!” Then she bounced along, drumming to Young K’s guitar playing and singing. Shim Hyung-tak was moved by the pair’s perfect chemistry, saying, “My heart is melting.”

Haru and Young K grew even closer through music and showed off their special chemistry over food, too. Young K cut up meat and fed it to Haru, showing his warm, caring side as an uncle. Haru happily ate the meat he gave her and beamed, making hearts flutter. Their mukbang made viewers laugh, especially because they were so alike in how they polished off the meat in seconds, as if proving they were big eaters.

Haru and Young K’s special picnic brought smiles. Young K could tell what Haru wanted without her having to say a word, taking care of everything from snacks to activities. He whispered, “Thank you, Haru,” to her as she opened her heart to him. As it was time to say goodbye, Haru hugged Young K tightly as if to ask him not to leave, showing how sad she was. Then she made a heart over her head, looking forward to seeing him again and making viewers smile. The pair’s boundless affection for each other moved viewers.

KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.