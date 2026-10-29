Former CEO behind ‘Big Bet’ with Choi Min-sik missing for four months; accused of embezzling 1.5 billion won

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The former CEO of Ark Media, which produced the hit Disney+ series ‘Big Bet,’ has reportedly been missing for four months. It has also emerged that, after the disappearance, a complaint was filed against the former CEO over alleged embezzlement of around 1.5 billion won, prompting a police investigation.

According to a report by The Chosun Ilbo on the 29th, A, who served as CEO of content production company Ark Media (now SYN&studio), has been out of contact with family since early July. After A failed to return home for an extended period, the family filed a missing-person report with police, but A’s whereabouts reportedly remain unknown about four months later.

Ilsan Seobu Police Station in Gyeonggi Province, which received the missing-person report, is tracing A’s last known movements. Police have begun searching based on routes captured by nearby CCTV cameras and the last location where A’s phone was switched off.

But the case has taken a new turn, with allegations of large-scale embezzlement surfacing after A disappeared.

Unichem, a KOSPI-listed company that brought A on as an inside director, filed a complaint against A in July on suspicion of occupational embezzlement. Unichem said it found signs of misconduct by A during an internal audit. The company put the amount involved in the alleged embezzlement at 1.5 billion won, equivalent to about 1.14% of its equity.

The company consequently barred A from carrying out duties and began legal action.

A previously worked as a producer for a terrestrial broadcaster and founded content production company Story Hunter in 2019. After the company merged with Ark Media, A became its CEO and led its drama production business.

Ark Media produced the Disney+ original series ‘Big Bet,’ starring Choi Min-sik, as well as ‘Grid’ and ‘Not Others.’ ‘Big Bet’ in particular drew attention for its cast, which included Choi Min-sik, Son Suk-ku and Lee Dong-hwi.

A joined Unichem last year after stepping down from Ark Media’s management, as the company was expanding into entertainment. But A suddenly became unreachable in July this year, and embezzlement allegations later surfaced. At the time, allegations also circulated in the broadcasting industry that 8 billion won in production costs for the KBS drama ‘A Love Other Than Yours’ had been siphoned off in connection with A’s disappearance.

Unichem, however, categorically denied the allegations. In an official statement in July, the company said the confirmed amount involved in the embezzlement allegations was 1.5 billion won from the Entertainment Division’s own funds, and was unrelated to the drama’s production costs paid by KBS.

The company also previously said that appearance fees and other production-related payments owed to actors and crew were being paid as usual, and that drama production was proceeding without disruption.

Police are currently considering both the possibility that A deliberately went into hiding and the possibility that A was involved in an unexpected accident.

The missing-person case has become more complicated, particularly after a criminal complaint was filed over the alleged embezzlement. Records of card use and call logs obtained by police may constitute information from a criminal investigation, and it has reportedly become difficult to provide the related details even to A’s family.

The Seoul Seongdong Police Station, which is handling the embezzlement case, is also sharing information with Ilsan Seobu Police Station and continuing its investigation to determine A’s whereabouts.

A, who once made a name in the broadcasting industry by producing popular dramas, has been missing for months amid allegations of large-scale embezzlement, drawing attention to A’s whereabouts.

Reporter Jo Min-jung | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.