Seo In-young sheds tears over the pain of not being able to see her biological mother: “It was complicated, unable to hate her stepmother or dad”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Seo In-young broke down in tears as she opened up about the complicated feelings she had toward her stepmother as a child.

On the 28th, a video titled “Why Did the Seo Sisters Have a Huge Fight on Their Trip to Honor Their Mother? (+ Younger Sister’s First Appearance)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.” In the video, Seo In-young went on a mother-daughter trip to Okinawa with her mother and younger sister.

That day, Seo In-young apologized, saying, “Mom, there’s something I’ve been wondering about. When I met you as a child, you once had me mop the floor for the first time,” and adding, “I told you then that I thought you were a stepmother. I wonder if that really upset you.”

Her mother opened up in response: “You were living in a different environment too, so it must have been so hard for you. I was young then, and it was my first time raising a child. I was only thinking about how to raise you properly, worried that people might point fingers at you for growing up in a broken home.”

Seo In-young also recalled her mother being called to school because, during Seo’s school years, she was more interested in her appearance than her studies. Her mother said, “I was called to the school twice, and when I went, I got the impression that parents were treated according to their children’s grades. My pride was really hurt, so I even tried hiring a private tutor.”

When Seo In-young asked, “Was studying the only thing you were upset about?” her mother replied, “There was nothing else. Since you were a student, I focused only on your studies and couldn’t pay attention to anything else.”

Her younger sister said, “I liked Mom so much from the very first time we met.” Seo In-young recalled, “Hae-young was a baby, so when we were little, Mom took care of her more than she took care of me.”

Her mother said, “Since In-young was the eldest daughter, her dad took more care of her, while I took more care of Hae-young.” She added, “These days, Dad says while watching YouTube that he’s only now realizing so much about his daughters.”

When the conversation turned to raising children, Seo In-young expressed her admiration for her mother, saying, “I don’t think I could have a child. Even if I can’t be a perfect mom, could I be like my mom? I can’t.”

Seo In-young also candidly shared the resentment she felt as a teenager. “When I was in middle school, I thought it was because of my dad and mom that I couldn’t see my biological mother,” she said. “Of course, I knew Mom was trying, but I couldn’t hate her, so I felt conflicted. I just hated everything. I wondered why I was even born.”

Her mother, who said she had not wanted to prevent Seo In-young from seeing her biological mother at the time, recalled, “I moved to Seoul when I was 20, and even at that age I missed my mom and dad. But at first, Grandma said you shouldn’t see your biological mother until you became adults, in case anything unsettled you while you were growing up.”

She continued, “Even when I was 20, I missed my mom. How could you not miss her when you were so young? So I told Grandma that you should be allowed to see your mom at least once a month.”

Seo In-young burst into tears as she listened, saying, “That really hurt.” She continued, “I’d kept so many feelings bottled up toward you. There were definitely times when I hated you, but that wasn’t all I felt, and I never expressed how much I loved you. So I want to tell you how I feel. You’ve always been so steadfast, and I really respect you as a woman.”

Her mother also began to cry, saying, “When you said you respected me more than anyone, I was so moved. I felt that all my efforts had been worthwhile. I don’t want other people to respect me, but hearing that I’m respected by my own child made me so happy.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.