132-kg female idol trainee draws attention: “My knees aren’t visible”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Japanese female idol trainee who is 148 cm tall and weighs 132 kg is drawing attention online after sharing photos of herself onstage.

She has attracted interest by humorously describing herself as “someone whose knees can’t be seen” while sharing a photo of herself onstage in a denim miniskirt.

According to Japanese entertainment outlet ENCOUNT, the idol trainee “Roma” recently posted on social media a photo taken at an event venue. In the post, she revealed her height and weight, saying, “It may be hard to believe, but this isn’t an AI-generated photo—it’s my real body.” She added, “My knees aren’t visible.”

In the photo, Roma is onstage wearing a white top, a blue denim miniskirt and white sneakers.

The event she took part in was the “I Declare Myself Fat” audition. It was conceived around the idea that even the experience of being called “fat” because of one’s body type can be turned into a unique personal appeal. According to the audition’s official website, there are 14 trainees, whose combined weight is at least 1,273 kg—more than a ton. Their average body mass index (BMI) is over 36.2. The average BMI for women in their 20s is around 21.8.

Roma was described as the shortest and heaviest participant among the trainees.

People who watched her video have been sharing a range of reactions, including, “It’s amazing how smoothly she moves with this body type,” “Her face is cute,” and “I’m concerned about her health.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.