“Don’t die before me”... Late Choi Jin-sil’s daughter Choi Jun-hee shares New York wedding photos with her husband, 11 years her senior

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil and an active influencer, has shared wedding photos taken with her husband.

On the 29th, Choi Jun-hee shared several photos on her personal account with the caption, “I shouted ‘If you die before me, I’ll kill you. I love you!’ 500 times in New York, and...”

The photos show Choi Jun-hee and her husband enjoying time together as they explore the streets of New York. The two walk side by side, holding hands and creating a warm, affectionate mood. Their newlywed freshness and affection shine through in every photo, bringing smiles to those who see them.

Choi Jun-hee’s distinctive wedding styling especially caught the eye. She completed a look that showcased her personal style by wearing a white dress and veil with brown boots. Her fashion stood out for moving away from the conventional wedding dress style and creating a free-spirited, romantic mood. Her husband also wore a white shirt and black pants, giving off a neat yet relaxed charm.

Against New York’s exotic scenery, the two struck natural poses to capture moments from their honeymoon. Whether walking arm in arm or standing side by side with their hands clasped, they conveyed the affectionate atmosphere of newlyweds. In particular, the scene of Choi Jun-hee, wearing a veil, and her husband looking at each other and smiling brightly made their happy time together all the more striking.

Choi Jun-hee’s bright smile also drew attention. Her radiant smile at the camera conveyed her characteristic endearing charm.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Seong-min, a former baseball player. She currently works as a model and influencer, and married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior last May.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.