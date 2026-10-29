“The epitome of a pathetic man”... I’m Solo Season 34’s Young-cheol draws ire for sizing up a woman’s wealth and going on about who has the upper hand

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-cheol, a contestant in Season 34 of I’m Solo, made viewers cringe by describing romantic relationships in terms of who has the upper hand and even bringing up the financial background of Hyunsook, the woman he was interested in. Though he had said he would go all in on her, he grew uneasy just watching her do the dishes with another man, eventually lamenting, “I feel like I’ve fallen into a pit as the one with less power.” After the episode aired, harsh criticism emerged online, with some calling him “the epitome of a pathetic man.”

The episode of ENA and SBS Plus’s I’m SOLO (I’m Solo) aired on the 28th and showed Young-cheol, a contestant in Season 34, expressing strong interest in Hyunsook while feeling confused by an unexpected love triangle.

What drew the most attention that day was Young-cheol opening up to Gwang-su about how he really felt.

After seeing Hyunsook and Young-ho doing the dishes side by side in the kitchen, Young-cheol was overcome by jealousy and anxiety.

He confessed, “When I saw the two of them doing the dishes together, I thought she was trying to get to know Young-ho to some extent, and that’s when I started feeling uneasy.” He went on, “I was jealous, and, well, pretty anxious,” unable to hide how much every little thing she did was getting to him.

Above all, Young-cheol described his own situation in terms of who had the upper hand and who did not.

He had earlier been chosen by two women, Young-ja and Hyunsook, but after deciding to pursue Hyunsook, he felt the balance of power in the relationship had shifted. Young-cheol said, “It feels like I’ve gone and put myself in a pit as the one with less power?” He had been the one with the choice while both women were interested in him, but after ending things with Young-ja, he was now in a position where he had to wait for Hyunsook to choose him.

His apparent tendency to divide romantic relationships into those with the upper hand and those without drew attention.

But Young-cheol’s comments did not stop there. He also went on to share his thoughts about Hyunsook’s financial background.

Young-cheol mentioned that Hyunsook drives a foreign-made car and is interested in things like playing the cello and speaking French. He added, “It’s clear her family is well-off, living in Seoul,” speculating that she had grown up in financially comfortable circumstances. He explained that Hyunsook seemed all the more special to him because she had a lifestyle he was not used to.

Listening to this, Gwang-su responded, “What does that matter?”—suggesting that everything about someone you like can seem more attractive.

Young-cheol said that as his feelings for Hyunsook deepened, he no longer felt the need to get to know other women. “If it’s not Hyunsook here, do I really need to meet someone else here? ... I’m just going all in,” he said.

Watching this, Gwang-su called out Young-cheol for becoming too emotionally invested. “You got yourself into this. You became a moth drawn to the flame,” he remarked, pointing out that Young-cheol had plunged deeply into his own feelings. He also offered some practical advice: “Make an effort only when the two of you are alone. That would be much more natural and less burdensome.”

In fact, Young-cheol had already been criticized several times in earlier scenes for pursuing Hyunsook too intensely, too quickly.

Young-cheol told Hyunsook, “I’ve mostly lost the desire to get to know the other women,” declaring that he was going all in. He also said that seeing her feeling unwell during their date had made him want to protect her even more.

Defconn reacted with surprise, saying, “That’s an all-in declaration!” Lee Yi-kyung, meanwhile, exclaimed, “He’s a runaway train,” shaking his head at how quickly Young-cheol was expressing his feelings.

But Young-cheol discussed even the private conversations between the two of them in the shared living room, where several cast members had gathered. Watching this, Song Hae-na voiced concern, saying, “Those kinds of comments aren’t good.”

Jeong-sook, who was also there, told Young-cheol, “Honestly, I didn’t like what you said in the shared living room earlier. I like Hyunsook, but I don’t know if you’re right for her,” criticizing him for discussing Hyunsook’s private thoughts in front of everyone. She advised him to focus on conversations between just the two of them so Hyunsook would not feel pressured.

Despite these criticisms, Young-cheol kept his focus on Hyunsook, while she was still interested in Young-ho as well. Later, when Hyunsook and Young-ho chatted while doing the dishes side by side, Young-cheol lingered around the kitchen. He suggested that Hyunsook go back to the accommodation with him, but when she said she was fine, he eventually left. Unlike Young-cheol, who had quickly become sure of his own feelings, Hyunsook was keeping her options open.

Another twist appeared in the preview at the end of the episode: a scene showed Young-cheol telling Ok-sun, “You’ve always been my second choice.”

Young-cheol had said he was going all in on Hyunsook, so his comments to Ok-sun about where she ranked among the people he liked also drew interest in what he would do next.

After the episode aired, a wave of strong reactions to Young-cheol’s attitude poured in online.

Online commenters left sharp criticism, writing, “The ultimate example of a pathetic man,” “He’s really treating this like some singles-pickup bar,” “It was funny how he kept saying ‘trigger, trigger,’” and “The epitome of a woman-chaser.”

In particular, he was criticized for seeming to calculate which female cast members he liked most and who had the upper hand in the relationship, even as he grew anxious at the sight of the woman he liked talking to another man.

Young-cheol was born in 1990 and is a Grade 7 civil servant in an administrative position. During his self-introduction, he won favor by saying he respected his future spouse’s career and would be willing to take parental leave himself. But during the dates, he has drawn a different response for his quick declarations of feeling, public pursuit of Hyunsook, and comments about a relationship’s power dynamics.

Young-cheol, who had continued to pursue Hyunsook openly, is now even facing harsh criticism as a “pathetic man,” and attention is focused on what his choice will lead to.

I’m Solo airs every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.