Ha Ji-won, with Hyun Bin, Zo In-sung and Lee Seo-jin among them... personally picks her “best co-star”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ha Ji-won names her best co-star from among the many acclaimed top actors she has worked with over the years.

On the SBS Friday variety show My Genie Secretary, airing on the 30th, Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won, who spawned countless “Damo fanatics” through their drama Damo, reunite after 23 years for a joyful on-screen reunion.

That day, actress Ha Ji-won, who won widespread love as Chae-ok in the drama Damo, appears as “My Star” on SBS’s My Genie Secretary. Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won, the stars of Damo, which enjoyed syndrome-level popularity when it aired in 2003 and gave rise to the newly coined term “Damo fanatic,” are set to reunite after 23 years, prompted by requests from many viewers to see them together again.

In particular, the pair’s warm, fuzzy atmosphere as they reunite after so long catches the eye. They embrace as soon as they meet, showing how glad they are to see each other, and Lee Seo-jin tells Ha Ji-won, “You look prettier now,” revealing a side of himself quite unlike his usual one. He even flashes a dimpled smile as he looks at her, and reportedly a curious flutter of excitement fills the air between them.

Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won will then share behind-the-scenes stories from filming Damo. They are set to vividly recall those days, from the hair-raising moment they were stranded by heavy snowfall in Daegwallyeong, their first filming location, to the stories behind the iconic line, “Are you hurt? I’m hurt too,” which is still talked about today. Adding to the fun will be Lee Seo-jin’s role reversal: once the “Inspector” to whom Ha Ji-won attended, he is now a “secretary” serving her.

Meanwhile, the impressive roster of actors who have starred opposite Ha Ji-won in numerous productions will also be a topic of conversation. When the remark comes up, “Any project with Ha Ji-won is bound to be a hit,” attention turns to the “best co-star” Ha Ji-won will pick herself. Lee Seo-jin is quietly hopeful, too, leaving viewers wondering which one of her many co-stars will be the one to win her choice.

The rosy chemistry sparked by the reunion of “Damo couple” Lee Seo-jin and Ha Ji-won can be seen on SBS’s My Genie Secretary, airing Friday the 30th at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.