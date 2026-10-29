‘The Outlaws’ actor Yoon Dae-yeol prevents major disaster, rushes into gas explosion scene in Incheon and shuts off valve

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Yoon Dae-yeol, 48, who has made a name as a scene-stealer in major box-office hits such as ‘The Outlaws’ and ‘12.12: The Day,’ was revealed belatedly to have prevented further damage with his swift response at a gas explosion scene.

According to Incheon Seobu Police Station and other sources on the 28th, Yoon witnessed a gas explosion accompanied by a loud bang while taking a walk near a commercial building in Majeon-dong, Geomdan-gu, Incheon, at around 8:45 a.m. the previous day.

The scene quickly descended into chaos, but Yoon, who lived nearby and knew where the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were kept, rushed outside the building without a moment’s hesitation. He calmly shut off the valves on two LPG cylinders that had been left wide open, then immediately called the police.

A police official described the tense situation at the time, saying, “Had gas continued to leak, it could have led to a larger chain of explosions or a major fire. It was an extremely dangerous situation,” and, “Thanks to Mr. Yoon Dae-yeol’s swift and accurate judgment, we were able to prevent further damage at a critical moment.”

Provided by the Incheon Fire Headquarters

The accident is believed to have occurred while demolition work was underway inside a restaurant. A total of four people—three workers in their 60s and the owner—suffered burns to their faces and other areas and were taken to a hospital by the 119 Emergency Medical Service, where they are receiving treatment. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, believing that gas accumulated and exploded while work was being carried out without the gas valve being fully shut off.

Meanwhile, after the media highlighted his good deed, Yoon responded cautiously on social media (SNS), downplaying his role.

He wrote on SNS, “The restaurant owner and three workers were injured in yesterday’s accident. Other members of the public also arrived at the scene before me and helped look after the injured, control traffic and report the accident.” He added, “I only shut off the gas cylinder valves later because I was concerned about further harm.”

He went on to say, “I’m terribly sorry and embarrassed that I’ve ended up in the media unintentionally, and I’m afraid I might distract from the true nature of this accident,” adding, “Above all, I sincerely hope that those who were injured and affected, and their families, recover physically and emotionally as soon as possible.”

Yoon has connected with audiences across film and stage. Since making his film debut in 2014 with ‘Kundo: Age of the Rampant,’ he has established himself as a dependable supporting actor in the Korean film industry, appearing in numerous acclaimed films, including ‘Asura,’ ‘The Outlaws,’ ‘Hunt’ and ‘12.12: The Day,’ and leaving a strong impression on audiences.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.