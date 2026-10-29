“A 33-Year Age Gap?” 62-Year-Old Japanese Veteran Actor Marries 29-Year-Old Theater Professional, Sparking Shock

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] A 62-year-old veteran Japanese actor has made headlines locally after marrying a woman 33 years his junior. The bride is 29. Her husband vowed, “I’ll have to live a long time,” while his wife also drew attention with her wish, “Please live a long time.”

According to local media including Nikkan Sports and Oricon News on the 27th, actor Hajime Okayama, 62, registered his marriage on the 23rd with Natsumi Mori, 29, who works as an assistant theater director.

The age gap between the two is a full 33 years.

Okayama announced his marriage himself through his social media account on the 27th. “I apologize for sharing something personal. I got married on October 23,” he said, introducing his bride as “Ms. Natsumi Mori, who works in theater.” He added, “Although ours is a marriage with an age gap, the two of us will build a warm home together.” At the end of the announcement, he added, “I’ll have to live a long time,” prompting laughter.

Mori also announced the marriage by posting a photo with her husband on her social media account. “I imagine some people may be surprised by the age gap,” she said, first addressing the attention they had received. She then admitted, “We, too, are surprised by the fact that we don’t know what might happen in life.” She continued, “There’s nothing extravagant about our life. Ordinary is fine. It’s good because it’s ordinary,” and explained why they decided to marry: “We met as two people and were drawn to each other.”

Mori emphasized that the feelings they had for each other mattered more than the age gap between her and her husband. She also expressed her affection, saying, “I want to keep living together with him, supporting each other, because he has helped me discover so many small joys.”

Another newlywed anecdote Mori shared also drew attention. Okayama had jokingly suggested that she change her professional name to “Natsumi Okayama.” But Mori said, “I turned him down on the spot,” adding that she would continue using her existing professional name, Natsumi Mori. She also left her husband a message: “Hajime! Please live a long time!”

Local internet users also expressed surprise at the age gap of more than 30 years.

A range of reactions followed online in Japan, including, “A 33-year age gap?”, “That’s an incredible age gap,” “Isn’t he older than their own parents?” and “I was so surprised I gasped.” Many also congratulated the couple and sent their best wishes for a long and happy life together.

Born in 1964, Okayama is a veteran Japanese actor who has been active with the theater troupe Rapaya since 1987. He has appeared in numerous productions, including the Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) morning dramas Yell, Welcome, Mone and Anpan, as well as the historical drama Berabou.

Korean viewers know him for playing Jiro Umino, the branch manager of the real estate company where the protagonist works, in the Japanese drama series “The Way of the Evening Drink.” He is currently appearing in “The Way of the Evening Drink 5” as well.

The show’s official social media account posted a message on the 28th congratulating Okayama on his marriage.

Okayama’s wife, Natsumi Mori, also works as an assistant director and actor in the theater world.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.