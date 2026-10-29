“The procedure idols get for their ending poses”: Jang Young-ran got it too... and is thrilled with the results (“Just Follow Unnie”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yu-seon] Jang Young-ran revealed that she had undergone the beauty procedure idols get.

Premiering Friday the 30th at 8 p.m. on Channel A, “Just Follow Unnie” goes beyond simply visiting tourist attractions or introducing famous restaurants. It is a “K-lifestyle beauty travel guide” that follows the beauty, fashion and wellness routines of K-stars—what Hallyu fans around the world are truly curious about—to create a new Hallyu fantasy. Joining forces as guides to give global travelers an authentic “K-life” are Jang Young-ran, an energy powerhouse, and Jang Ye-won, an information ace.

Their first destination is Busan, where the number of foreign tourists has been surging year after year. Shining, a Korea-loving influencer from Taiwan, said, “A serious ‘Busan fever’ is going around among my Taiwanese friends,” and asked the “powerhouse sisters,” Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won, to guide her around Busan. Yoo Seung-woo, a K-beauty expert and doctor with 15 years in practice, joined the trip as their day manager. To protect the skin of Jang Young-ran, Jang Ye-won and Shining, Yoo brought out parasols and sunscreen spray himself, showing his “pro caretaker” side. What’s more, Yoo had a firm grasp of current trends, from BTS to ATEEZ, whose “chest dance” sparked a worldwide craze beyond South Korea, astonishing the “powerhouse sisters.” Yoo showed off his wit and banter, joking, “Doctors, too, need to keep up with the times.”

As they talked about idols, Jang Young-ran revealed that she had undergone a genuine “K-idol” beauty procedure, saying, “I actually got ‘alar Botox.’ I hear idols get it a lot to keep their noses from flaring so much when they’re catching their breath after dancing and doing their ‘ending pose.’” Yoo Seung-woo, hailed as a “doctor-god,” explained, “It’s not so much about actually reducing the nostrils as preventing them from flaring by keeping them from moving at all.” Jang Ye-won studied Jang Young-ran’s nose and said, her eyes lighting up, “It’s my first time seeing it in person, but yours... (the procedure) turned out so well.” Jang Young-ran panted and tried to move her nostrils, but proudly showed how firmly they were fixed in place and was “extremely satisfied” with the procedure. Yoo Seung-woo also praised the result, saying, “The effect varies from person to person, but this one turned out really well.”

From the “powerhouse sisters’” vivid, firsthand experiences to practical K-beauty tips, Channel A’s “Just Follow Unnie” will share it all and inspire a longing for the Hallyu wave that has swept the world. The global K-lifestyle guidebook premieres Friday the 30th at 8 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.